UPDATE: Long Beach child, Yuna Jasper, found in Compton

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) announced Monday afternoon that Yuna Alvarez-Jasper, 15, was found in Compton unharmed.

Alvarez-Jasper’s family reported that she was last seen on CCTV footage leaving school in the 1600 block of Long Beach Boulevard on Friday, Oct. 25 at approximately 10:45am.

Yuna is 5 foot, 3 inches and weighs about 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark colored pants. She also has a navy blue backpack and a skateboard. Her current hair color is dark gray.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, detectives do not suspect any foul play and the circumstances do not meet the criteria for a “critical” missing person.