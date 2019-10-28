Long Beach police investigate shots fired at woman’s car on Temple Avenue

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) responded to a call at about 3:30pm concerning shots being fired at a woman’s car at the 1300 block of Temple Avenue.

“The victim was sitting in the driver’s seat of her vehicle, which was in the alley behind the 1300 block of Temple Avenue, when she felt the vehicle get shot from behind,” LBPD Public Information Officer Shaunna Dandoy told the Signal Tribune.

No injuries were reported, and an investigation into the shooting are ongoing. The LBPD did not have a description of a suspect as of press time.