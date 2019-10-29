Long Beach launches interactive art map displaying city-wide murals, sculptures, designs

Screenshot of the online version of Public Art LB, home of the City of Long Beach's interactive map displaying city-wide art

Ever looked at a city mural and wondered who made it, and if there are other murals like it? Well, Long Beach officials have launched an interactive map that pinpoints iconic Long Beach art, murals and sculptures.

The Arts Council for Long Beach (ACLB) partnered with the City to develop an interactive online map to highlight art installations and murals across the city in an effort to support community-oriented cultural activities and artistic programs citywide.

Public Art LB is an online visual guide providing the exact GIS location, description, artist profile, and images of public art installations throughout the City. This resource allows residents and visitors to explore the city’s public art installations virtually, according to a city memo.

The location details used to create Public Art LB comes from a dataset maintained by the ACLB, containing more than 450 publicly-accessible art installations in Long Beach, according to the City memo.

Currently, 91 of the approximately 450 public art installations have been entered into Public Art LB, including many of the Pow! Wow! murals. This includes 12 sculptures, 70 murals and nine designs. New art installations will be added over time with support by the ACLB, according to the City.