Long Beach officials release summary report for Fiscal Year 2020 budget since council adoption in September

The Long Beach City Council adopted the Fiscal Year 2020 (FY20) budget proposal on Sept. 3 along with changes Mayor Robert Garcia, the Budget Oversight Committee and other City departments recommended.

On Oct. 28, John Gross, director of Financial Management, sent a memo to the city manager and members of the city council highlighting a list of motions that the council approved on Sept. 3, as well as city staff notes, which comments on the next steps the city should take moving forward.

Included in the memo is a two-page chart detailing Measure A fund allocations from FY17 to FY27.

In the report, Gross mentioned that $4,700,000 would be used to temporarily fun a two-year restoration of Fire Engine 17, which recently returned to Fire Station 17 near the Traffic Circle after the station experienced budget cuts in 2012.

Also, $4,761,510 would be made available over four years to help fund the temporary and long-term solution for Fire Station 9, which closed its doors in July after harmful mold was found in the building’s walls.

It is also reported at $100,000 will be set for the Magnolia tree removal program after it was reported that the trees were infected with Tuliptree scale insects.

