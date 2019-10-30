A shooting at a house party in Long Beach Tuesday, Oct. 30 left three men dead, nine gunshot victims hospitalized, some with life-threatening injuries.

Three dead, nine wounded in shooting at Long Beach house party

[Editor’s note: This story will be updated once more details are known]

A shooting at a house party in Long Beach left three men dead, nine gunshot victims hospitalized, some with life-threatening injuries, and the suspect was on the loose Wednesday morning.

Hear from our @LBFD PIO, Jake Heflin, providing details of tonight's tragic incident. https://t.co/2YZzIE1KQP — City of Long Beach (@LongBeachCity) October 30, 2019

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of Seventh Street, near Temple Avenue, about 10:45pm Tuesday and located several victims who had suffered gunshot wounds, according to Long Beach Police

Department spokesperson Jennifer De Prez. Three victims were confirmed dead at the scene and nine others suffered gunshot wounds, some considered life threatening, she said.

#LBPD is investigating a shooting incident that occurred @ approx. 10:45 tonight in the 2700 block E 7th St. 3 victims confirmed deceased @ the scene and 9 transported to local hospitals with gunshot wounds. The investigation is ongoing. Media staging area @ 7th & Gladys. — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) October 30, 2019

Paramedics rushed five patients to hospitals and later transported four others, according to Long Beach Fire Department spokesman Jake Heflin.

“Upon arrival, the engine company and the arriving paramedic unit identified a scene, obviously, full of chaos,” Heflin told reporters at the scene. “There were 12 patients involved in this incident. Three confirmed fatalities.”

A motive for the shooting was not determined, De Prez said.

Witnesses told the Los Angeles Times there might have been a Halloween party going on at the house when the gunfire erupted. Police could not confirm the type of party that had taken place.

A detailed description of the shooter or shooters was not immediately available.

No arrests were reported.