Councilmember Pearce to host vigil in wake of deadly house party shooting in Long Beach

Second District Councilmember Jeannine Pearce announced via her office’ newsletter Wednesday that a vigil would be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday night at St. Matthews Catholic Church, located at 672 Temple Ave. to remember the victims of a shooting that occurred Tuesday night, which killed three and nine injured.

Gunfire interrupted what was reported as a Halloween party Tuesday night at about 10:45pm in the 2700 block of Seventh Street, near Temple Avenue. Long Beach police and fire crews rushed to the scene, which Chief of Police Robert Luna described as “horrific” and covered in blood.

According to the Pearce’ newsletter, police do not believe the shooting was gang related and that the potential suspect wore a mask. As of press time, authorities have not released a description of the suspect.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of those lost in the mass shooting that took place last night,” Pearce states in the newsletter. “This tragic event saddens our hearts for the individuals present at that time, the families and the community. We will continue to work with the Long Beach Police Department and Fire Department to keep the community updated as facts unfold and with the community’s support we hope to find the person responsible.”

Those interested in attending the vigil were urged to call Pearce’ office at (562) 570-2222 or to email them at [email protected]