As wind speeds cause fire trouble across Southern California Long Beach Residents feel the effects

The effects of the fires raging across Southern California continued to be felt in other parts of the state as American Airlines released a travel alert for Long Beach Airport (LGB).

On Wednesday, American Airlines released a travel alert for LGB, along with Los Angeles Airport (LAX), Burbank (BUR), Ontario (ONT) and Santa Ana/Orange County (SNA).

Kate Kuykendall, the public affair officer for Long Beach Airport, spoke to the Signal Tribune about passengers whose flights may be impacted by the fires.

Some airlines are allowing travelers to reschedule their trip and waiving fees for eligible passengers.

“I would encourage people to go to their airline’s website or check their Twitter feed,” Kuykendall said.

As it has been reported across multiple media outlets, California is under siege from various wildfires farther up the county. One of the major difficulties firefighters face when containing these flames is the unusually strong Santa Ana winds, which have helped some of the fires spread rapidly and unpredictably.

Even though the winds in Long Beach did not reach the same speeds, the city did experience higher than usual speeds.

Jennifer Carey, an executive assistant with the Public Works Department, confirmed that, as of the time of the interview, the City has received four calls on Wednesday about downed trees. City workers were sent to confirm whether trees were actually down.

“Usually it’s just a downed limb instead of a down tree,” Carey said.

If residents do encounter downed trees or fallen tree limbs they can contact Public Works at (562) 570-2700.