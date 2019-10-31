City of Long Beach warns residents of poor air quality due to fires throughout Southern California

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Unhealthy air quality due to Southern California’s many active fires, is being fueled by a strong Santa Ana winds and expected to continue to coastal areas. Smoke and ash rising into the atmosphere may be visible over portions of Long Beach and surrounding areas, potentially creating unhealthy conditions.

All individuals are urged to be cautious and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities in any area directly impacted by smoke and ash. This includes areas where residents can see or smell smoke.

In any area impacted by smoke, residents should take the following precautions:

Avoid any vigorous outdoor or indoor exertion.

• Remain indoors, especially if you have respiratory or heart disease, pregnant women, older adults and children.

• Keep windows and doors closed or seek alternate shelter.

• Run your air conditioner if you have one.

• Change the standard air-conditioner filter to a medium or high efficiency filter. If you have a wall-unit or window-unit air conditioner, set it to “re-circulate.”

• Avoid the use of a swamp cooler or whole-house fan to prevent bringing additional smoke inside.

• Avoid indoor or outdoor wood-burning appliances, including fireplaces, to avoid worsening the health effects of wildfire smoke.

For more detailed information about air quality related to the wildfire, visit the South Coast Air Quality Management District’s website at www.aqmd.gov or click here for a map of local real-time air quality data. If you would like to sign up for air quality forecasts, subscribe by visiting airalerts.org.