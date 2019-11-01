LBPD calls for public’s help in identifying peeping Tom

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect(s) believed to be involved in multiple incidents of peeking while loitering, more commonly known as a “peeping Tom.”

Between Jan. 21, 2019 and Oct. 28, 2019, at various times between 9:50pm and 6:30am, the department received reports of an unknown male adult suspect looking into the windows of residences of female adult victims between the ages of 20 and 43-years-old.

The following incidents occurred in the area of Bellflower Boulevard to Park Avenue and Stearns Street to Pacific Coast Highway on the following dates and approximate times:

• July 10 at 1:25am

• Oct. 23 at 1:45am

• Oct. 28 at 5:30am

• Oct. 28 at 6:30am

Another incident occurred on Jan. 21, at approximately 9:50pm in the area of Lakewood Boulevard and E. Carson Street, police said.

In most of the reported incidents, the suspect approaches an exposed window of a residence, looks inside, makes a verbal remark about the female victim’s physical appearance and then flees on foot. Due to the similarities in these incidents, police believe the same suspect may be involved.

Additional patrols have been added to the impacted areas.

The LBPD asks to report suspicious activity by calling (562) 435-6711 or 9-1-1 in case of an emergency, and that posting to social media should not be a substitute to reporting a crime.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed or who may have information regarding these incidents to come forward by calling the LBPD Sex-Crimes Detail at (562) 570-7368 or Police Dispatch at (562) 435-6711.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may submit tips “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) downloading the “P3 Tips” app to a smart phone or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.