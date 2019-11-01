Drunk driver strikes family on Halloween night, near Los Cerritos Park leaving one dead and two others critically injured including a child

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Officers responded to an injury traffic collision in the area of Country Club Drive and Los Cerritos Park Place on Oct. 31 at approximately 9:55pm, involving a vehicle and three pedestrians, which resulted in the death of a male adult, according to Long Beach Police.

Upon arrival, officers located three pedestrians, a male and female adult and one male juvenile. Long Beach Fire Department personnel responded and began administering life-saving measures to the critically injured pedestrians. All three pedestrians were transported to local hospitals, where the male adult pedestrian later succumbed to his injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2002 Toyota Sequoia was traveling southbound on Country Club Drive approaching Los Cerritos Park when he failed to negotiate a turn in the roadway, drove up onto the sidewalk, and struck the three pedestrians, who were walking southbound on the west sidewalk of Country Club Drive. The three pedestrians are all residents of Long Beach and are from the same family.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 20-year-old Carlo Navarro of Long Beach, was detained at the scene and a DUI investigation was initiated.

Navarro was taken into custody and booked for driving under the influence and gross vehicular manslaughter and is being held in the Long Beach City Jail on $100,000 bail.

The decedent is only being identified as a 30-year-old resident of Long Beach, pending notification to next of kin.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is asked to call Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detective Sirilo Garcia at (562) 570-7355. Any residents in the area who may have video surveillance of the collision or of the vehicle driving prior to the collision are asked to contact Detective Sirilo Garcia via his email at [email protected] Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smart phone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.