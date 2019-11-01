A vase with purple flowers is set up in front of the “Los Cerritos Park” sign on the corner of Los Cerritos Park Place and Country Club Drive where a family of three were struck by a drunk driver.

“They never saw it coming,” local residents recall alleged drunk driving incident which left one dead and two others critically injured, including a child

A vase with purple flowers is set up in front of the “Los Cerritos Park” sign on the corner of Los Cerritos Park Place and Country Club Drive. Caution tape surrounds the area as local residents begin appearing somberly. Just last night on Halloween, a young family of three was struck, leaving a father dead, and a mother and child hospitalized in critical condition.

“They never saw it coming,” said Tom Burniston, who lives across the street on Country Club Dr. where the fatal collision occurred.

“They were walking home with a little baby in a stroller, when the car ran up on the curb and hit them on the back,” said Burniston.

“I watched it,” said Burniston solemnly.

“They never saw it coming.”

“The car drove them forward and smashed both of them into the water fountain, they [the couple] and the kid and the water faucet kept coming forward until they hit this stuff here, [Burniston points a couple yards away towards Los Cerritos Park Place] everybody smashed into that and it still kept coming, the car stopped here and two people ended up under that car across the street,” explained Burniston.

“The guy must have been going 50 or 60 around that curb, he didn’t turn, he just kept going straight.”

Justice Bowens, a resident who also lives across the street from where the collision occured, was also trick-or-treating in the same area.

“We were trick-or-treating from around 7:00pm to 8:30pm last night, my friend texted me about the accident that happened right here. I pray for the baby and the mother.”

A Bixby Knolls resident who did not want to disclose her name said, “I’m just heartbroken, it’s so sad, they must’ve been just walking home from trick-or-treating. Every year a lot of people come to the area for trick-or-treating, it’s a safe area.”

All three family members were transported to local hospitals, the mother and child are in critical condition and the father succumbed to his injuries.

A post on Bixby Knolls Community page on Facebook by the victim’s aunt, Cecilia Ramos identified the adult male victim who died as Joseph Awaida. The adult female was identified as Raihan Dakhil.

A GoFundMe has been organized to help the family.

According to the GoFundMe page, Joseph and his family are Muslim, and according to custom, burials are usually conducted within 24 hours of passing.