Police ID Three Killed in Shooting at Long Beach House Party

Twelve candles were lit in front of Saint Matthews Roman Catholic Church to honor the 12 victims who were shot at a house party Tuesday night in Long Beach. The top center candle reads "We will keep your memory alive, Maurice Poe Jr., We [love] you." Poe Jr. was one of the 3 victims who were killed in the mass shooting.

Police Tuesday released the names of three men killed when a suspect, who remains at large, opened fire during a house party in Long Beach.

The victims were identified as Maurice Poe Jr., 25, of Long Beach; Melvin Williams II, 35, of Gardena; and Ricardo Torres, 28, of Inglewood, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Nine other people — seven women and two men — were left hospitalized as a result of the shooting, which was reported about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Seventh Street, near Temple Avenue, in the Rose Park area.

Police Chief Robert Luna called the crime scene “horrific” adding that there was “blood everywhere.”

“This is a tragic incident that is not at all reflective of our community,” he said. “We are committed to working tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice and provide the victims with the services they need.”

Homicide investigators determined there was one shooter, “a man wearing dark-colored clothing with his face concealed,” who appeared to fire indiscriminately into the crowd of 25 to 30 people, according to Luna.

The shooter fired from an alley behind the residence and fled in a dark-colored vehicle, according to police, who did not give a motive for the attack.

Police identified the wounded victims as a 20-year-old woman from Anaheim, a 27-year-old woman from Hawthorne, a 27-year-old man from Cudahy, a 28-year-old woman from Los Angeles, a 28-year-old woman from Gardena, a 29-year- old man from Hawthorne, a 30-year-old woman from Compton, a 32-year-old woman from Lawndale and a 49-year-old woman from Los Angeles.

Their names were withheld.

Luna said most of the victims worked together at a business he declined to name.

The man who rents the home where the shooting occurred told the Long Beach Post that his son had been hosting a birthday party for one of his co-workers. Chan Hou said his family was safe, but some friends were killed.

Investigators urged the public to call police with any information that would be helpful to the investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call Long Beach Police detectives Mark Mattia or Donald Collier at 562-570-7244. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.