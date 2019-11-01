Aquarium of the Pacific to host National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Day

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Aquarium of the Pacific will host National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Day on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9am to 5pm, according to a press release by the aquarium.

The event will educate the public on the role of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a government agency, in understanding changes to the environment and managing ocean resources.

During NOAA Day marine biologists, oceanographers and climatologists will be present at the aquarium to educate attendees on topics such as extreme weather, fire season, ocean habitat conservation, safe and sustainable seafood, ocean exploration, marine mammal behavior and endangered marine species and more according to a press release by the aquarium.

Admission to the aquarium on NOAA Day will remain the same as always. General admission is $34.95 for adults, $24.95 for children between the ages of 3 and 11, $31.95 for seniors 62 and over and free for children under 3. General admission is $5 less if purchased online at aquariumofpacific.org, according to a press release by the aquarium.