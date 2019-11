In less than 24 hours, $76,772 was raised for the Awaida family, $1,772 over their $75,000 goal.

Joseph Awaida succumbed to the injuries sustained after being hit by a 20-year old driver driving under the influence. His 3-year old son Omar and wife Raihan Dakhil suffered severe life threatening injuries.

Over 1,200 donors contributed to the cause, with over 3,300 shares throughout social media and online, according to the fundraising website.