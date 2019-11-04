Man Shot Walking Down Long Beach Alley

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A man was shot and wounded in Long Beach Saturday and the shooter was still at large, police said.

The shooting took place just after midnight in an alley near the 2400 block of Granada Avenue, Long Beach Police spokeswoman Jennifer De Prez said.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening wound and was taken to a hospital by paramedics.

Police determined the victim was walking down the alley when a car pulled up and someone in the vehicle pulled out a gun and shot him, De Prez said.

A motive for the attack was unknown.

Police did not have any description of the car or the shooter.