Person Injured In Fire Inside Long Beach Apartment

A person was injured during a fire Sunday in a two-story apartment building in Long Beach.

The gender and condition of that person, who was taken to a local hospital, was not immediately known, said Jake Heflin of the Long Beach Fire Department.

Firefighters dispatched at 9:11 a.m. to the 6200 block of Cherry Avenue had the fire out at 9:23 a.m. on the second floor of the two-story structure, Heflin said.

It was not immediately known if the victim was inside the involved unit at the time of the injury, he said.

No other injuries were reported and a cause of the fire was under investigation, he said.