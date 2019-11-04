Long Beach Restaurants and Dine LBC team up for Pajama Drive throughout the month of November

There’s nothing like a nice pair of cozy pajamas and restaurants from around Long Beach are teaming up to spread the warm and fuzzy feelings.

In a press release, Dine LBC announced that they will be organizing the second-annual Holiday Kids Pajama Drive that will take place throughout November.

Organizers of the donation drive hope to collect 300 pairs of pajamas for local agencies that serve low-income and homeless families. The agencies will be accepting sleepwear for children aged infant to 18-years-old.

Residents who wish to donate can drop off a pair of new, unwrapped pajamas at any of the participating restaurants.

• Buono’s Authentic Pizzeria (Downtown Long Beach location)

• District Wine

• Waters Edge Winery

• Michael’s Downtown

• 123-Pho

• Bebot Filipino Soul Food

• Restauration (re-opening mid-November)

• Aji Peruvian Cuisine

• The Kroft

• More restaurants to be announced

Anyone donating will receive a special offer of the restaurants choosing.

Along with pajamas, the drive is collecting children’s slippers, robes, security blankets, books and toothbrush/toothpaste sets up to Nov. 30. At the conclusion of the event donations will be distributed to Lydia House (Long Beach Rescue Mission) and New Life Beginnings to be gifted over the holiday season.

“Our goal is to try make nights a little comfier for those kids that may be experiencing homelessness or are members of families that just don’t have the means to purchase their little ones new pajamas,” Dine LBC founder/organizer Terri Henry said in the press release. “We want to do our part to make sure that kids in need across Long Beach have new pajamas to snuggle in this holiday season.”

For more information on the donation drive, participating restaurants and offers, visit DineLBC.com