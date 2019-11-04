Long Beach man gets 4 years for possession of child porn

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A Long Beach man was sentenced Monday to four years in federal prison for downloading thousands of images of child pornography, including many depicting toddlers and minors under the age of 12.

Christopher Strinden, 58, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner to pay a special assessment of $5,000 and serve lifetime supervised release, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Chemerinsky.

A Dec. 9 restitution hearing was also scheduled during the closed sentencing hearing in Los Angeles federal court.

Strinden pleaded guilty to possessing more than 17,000 images he obtained from a now-defunct website called Playpen, which was operating on the dark web. He was charged in September 2018 with three federal counts of possession of child pornography.