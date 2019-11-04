CAMP Program cracks down on illegal cannabis growers on public lands

953,459 marijuana plants and 168 weapons were seized during raids on 345 cannabis grow sites from across the state.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced on Monday, Nov. 4 that 148 individuals have been arrested as part of the Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) Program.

In a press release, CAMP announced that the program has “eradicated” 953,459 marijuana plants that were seized during raids on 345 grow sites from across the state. 168 weapons were also seized during the raids.

“Illegal cannabis grows are devastating our communities. Criminals who disregard life, poison our waters, damage our public lands, and weaponize the illegal cannabis black market will be brought to justice,” Becerra said in the press release.

CAMP, which was passed in 1983, is a multi-agency program that includes federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

The partnership, which is the largest of its kind, is aimed at eradicating illegal cannabis cultivation and trafficking in California.

Over the past year the program served over 120 warrants in an attempt to stop the blackmarket for illegal cannabis. These raids target marijuana that is being grown on public lands.

According to the press release, officials found sites loaded with trash, illegal pesticides, such as carbofuran, methyal parathion, aluminum phosphate, and illegal fertilizers.

Many of these sites are accused of discharging these chemicals of into the waterways of California, which can have a negative effect on the environment.

“We are proud to partner with our local, state, and federal partners in the CAMP program, which not only helps disrupt illegal activity, but assists in safeguarding natural resources and the environment,” William D. Bodner, Special Agent in Charge, Drug Enforcement Administration said.