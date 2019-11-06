Councilmember Suzie Price to host anti-bullying workshop at Cal State Long Beach

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Third District Councilmember Suzie Price will be hosting an interactive learning event at Cal State Long Beach on Sunday, Nov. 10 from 9am to 12pm, to give children from the fifth through eighth grades the skills to confront bullies instead of being a bystander, according to a press release from Price’s office.

“I am so privileged to have Jessica Truesdell, Outreach Coordinator with Safe Refuge LB as our keynote speaker this year,” Price said. “She has an amazing story of strength and courage amidst years of abuse and being bullied. Additionally, through our other dynamic speakers and parent/student breakout workshops, the day will offer inspiration, support, and tools for parents and students, designed to empower and enable us to create a kinder and more positive community.”

The event will take place on Sunday Nov. 10 from 9am to 12pm and will have workshops and talks given by Price, Truesdell and others. Registration through eventbrite.com is required to attend the event. Although the event is geared towards students and their parents, all are welcome to attend, according to Price’ office.