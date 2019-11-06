St. Mary Medical Center appoints new Chief Nurse Executive Officer

St. Mary Medical Center has appointed Gloria Gammage, RN, MSN, as its new Chief Nurse Executive Officer (CNEO), starting Oct. 31.

St. Mary Medical Center (SMMC) has appointed Gloria Gammage, RN, MSN, as its new Chief Nurse Executive Officer (CNEO), starting Oct. 31.

In her new role, she will oversee all nursing operations at the medical center.

“Gloria’s experience, leadership and passion for delivering safe, high-quality health care made her the right person to lead our nursing staff at St. Mary,” Carolyn Caldwell, SMMC Hospital president and CEO, said. “Her proven ability to work collaboratively and drive clinical excellence will help ensure a strong future for our hospital.”

Gammage holds a Master of Science degree and Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Cal State University Dominguez Hills.

Before coming to SMMC, Gammage was the CNEO for Dignity Health, St. John’s Regional Medical Center in California’s Central Coast Division.