Registration has begun for Long Beach Parks, Recreation and Marine Department’s winter classes

Registration for the Long Beach Parks, Recreation and Marine Department’s (PRM) winter classes began on Monday.

Over 400 classes about art, music, nature, fitness, special interest subjects, adult sports leagues and aquatics will be offered beginning in December.

“These recreation classes are a great opportunity for residents to express their creativity, stay healthy and learn new things,” Mayor Robert Garcia said. “I encourage the Long Beach community to take advantage of these programs.”

New classes for preschool children include Lil’ Sprouts Cake Decorating, Toddlers and Babies Love Christmas Music, Horse Fun and Fundamental Basketball.

Holiday Food Gifts in a Jar, Food Science and Cowboy and Cowgirl Winter Horse Camp have been added to the roster of youth classes.

Basic Cooking for Teens, Driver’s Ed and Basketball are new classes being offered for teens.

The new winter classes for adults are Fast Quilts, Salsa and Merengue Dance and Yoga, Movement and Balance.

Those interested can register by calling 562-570-3111 or by visiting the Registration Reservations Office, at 2760 Studebaker Rd., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.

A complete program guide for all winter classes offered by PRM can be found here.