Food Finders launches goal to feed 2,600 Long Beach families, here’s how you can help

Food Finders’ has begun its annual Holiday Food Drive to provide meals to thousands of less fortunate residents in Long Beach, Los Angeles County and Orange County.

Food Finders’ works with neighborhoods, schools, libraries and businesses to supply collection bins for nonperishable foods. Community members in need receive the food collected through meal boxes distributed at pantries and shelters that partner with Food Finders.

This year’s food drop off locations in Long Beach include all Long Beach libraries, 4th Quarter Fitness at 4162 Norse Way, City National Bank at 6398 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., City National Bank at 100 Oceangate Ave., Lobby Long Beach Dr. Smolen’s office at 249 E Ocean Blvd., Dutch’s Brewhouse at 4244 Atlantic Ave. and Farmers & Merchants Bank at 3140 E Anaheim St.

This year, Food Finders’ goal is to raise 100,000 pounds of food in order to feed 2,600 Long Beach families with three daily meals for a week.

Besides nonperishable foods, Food Finders’ is also accepting donations of pet food to assist local pet owners. Monetary donations can also be made through www.foodfinders.org.

As part of the Holiday food drive, the Thanksgiving Packing & Sorting Event will be held on Nov. 22 from 6pm to 8pm at McBride Highschool, where volunteers will sort through donations to prepare them for distribution to local pantries and shelters.

The donated food will be distributed to families and organizations on Nov. 23 from 10am to 2pm.

Food Finders’ Holiday Food Drive will continue until Dec 31. Community members interested in volunteering can call (562) 283-1400, extension 101 or extension 102.