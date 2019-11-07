The Hou family residence was the scene of a bloody mass shooting that took place Oct. 29. The family is seeking the public's help in raising funds to relocate to a new home following the traumatic event.

The Hou family residence was the scene of a bloody mass shooting that took place Oct. 29. The family is seeking the public's help in raising funds to relocate to a new home following the traumatic event.

Family who resided where mass shooting took place seek public’s help to rehome amidst trauma

They resided at their home on 7th Street and Temple for 12 years, but after experiencing the mass shooting that occurred at their residence where their friends and loved ones were attacked by a yet-to-be-caught shooter, the Hou family is seeking financial assistance to relocate into another permanent home.

Twelve individuals were shot and three of them died, including Maurice Poe Jr., 25, of Long Beach; Melvin Williams II, 35, of Gardena; and Ricardo Torres, 28, of Inglewood, according to Long Beach police.

Police say the incident was not gang-related and the motive is not known as of press time.

Memories of the incident has afflicted emotional and mental trauma upon Chanchenda Hou and his family of six, according to their GoFundMe page. With low income, Hou is a full-time caretaker of two elders, one of whom suffers from dementia and is immensely dependent on his care. Chanchenda is also a husband and father of two.

The fundraiser is being organized by Reach Linda on behalf of the Hou family to help alleviate emotional distress and will “assist the family with immediate day to day expenses (Storage fees, expenses to be paid towards temporary stays, etc).”

To view the GoFundMe click here.