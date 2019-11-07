Non-essential Signal Hill City buildings to close for Veteran’s Day holiday

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In observance of Veteran’s Day on Monday, Nov. 11, all nonessential Signal Hill City buildings will be closed for the holiday, according to Cristina Bond, Signal Hill Communications Specialist.

City facilities that will be closed on Veteran’s Day include City Hall, the Signal Hill Public Library, the Community Services Department, the Signal Hill Youth Center and the Signal Hill City Yard. These institutions will all continue their regular operations the next day.

Trash pick up and street sweeping will not be impacted by the holiday, according to Bond.