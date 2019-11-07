Long Beach rep. Janice Hahn to attend Veterans Day LA event at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Veterans and all members of the community are invited to attend the Veterans Day LA event outside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 11, 4th District LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn’s office announced in a press release.

The inaugural event begins an annual tradition to Los Angeles County to celebrate and honor the service and sacrifice of veterans. The Coliseum’s historic torch will be lit at 11am to mark the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month,” the exact time in which the armistice ended World War I.

“Veterans Day LA will be a celebration of veterans, their service to this nation and an opportunity for all of us to show our appreciation,” Hahn said. “The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is more than a stadium—– it is a living memorial to our nation’s veterans. Together we are going to light the historic Coliseum torch and recommit our support to the brave men and women who have sacrificed so much for us and continue to contribute so much to our communities and our country.”

The event will include a formal ceremony emceed by comedian, radio host and veteran James P. Connolly, and will feature Supervisor Hahn, National Guard Veteran presidential candidate and Congressmember Tulsi Gabbard, Army Veteran and Chair of the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs Senator Bob Archuleta, Lieutenant General Stayce D. Harris and Army veteran LA Metro Chief Executive Officer Phil Washington.

The event runs from 9am to 4pm with the formal ceremony starting promptly at 10am.

After the formal ceremony, there will be an all-day Veterans Resource Fair, displays, aerial demonstrations, live performances, sneak previews of upcoming films, food trucks and more.

Veterans Day LA is free and open to the public. The event runs from 10am to 4pm. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early as the formal program will begin promptly at 10am.

Members of the public can get their free ticket at www.veteransdayla.org. You can also follow Veterans Day LA on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

This event is made possible by the generous sponsorship provided by United Airlines, ABC7, the LA Rams, Lionsgate, and the LA County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.