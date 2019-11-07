Long Beach Veterans Day Parade launches Nov. 9

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The 2019 Long Beach Veterans Day Celebration, which includes the 23rd Annual Veterans Day Parade, will take place Saturday. The parade steps off at 10 a.m. at Atlantic Avenue and Harding Street and proceeds southbound to South Street.

“We are excited to host this year’s Veterans Day parade to honor Long Beach’s military service members and their families,” Mayor Robert Garcia stated in a City press release.

This year’s grand marshals are Brenda Threatt, the assistant director of Veterans Services at El Camino College and a Major with the 224th Sustainment Battalion, Long Beach California State Guard (Army Division); Brigadier General Robin Umberg, whose many honors during her 36-year military career include the Army Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal with a Bronze Star and the Legion of Merit; State Senator Tom Umberg, a veteran of the United States Army who served as a Colonel in Korea, with NATO forces in Italy and as a para trooper with the Army Special Operations Command; and Reverend Leon Wood, who served in the United States Army and was stationed in the 1st and 7th Cavalry Divisions during the Korean War.

More than 50 organizations will march in the parade, including the Lakewood High School JROTC, the Paramount High School JROTC, Long Beach Airport, the Port of Long Beach and Long Beach Transit.

Along with the parade, Vets Fest takes place on Atlantic Avenue between 60th Street and South Street. Participants at the festival include Aquarium of the Pacific’s Aquarium on Wheels, Los Angeles Veterans Center, City departments including Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Communications, Energy Resources, Fire, Health and Human Services, Police, Public Works and Water. Entertainment includes children’s activities, and food will be available for purchase from Hot Dog on a Stick, Daddy’s Best Froyo, Los Cebollines food truck and more.

“This Saturday, we will continue our great Long Beach tradition of honoring our local Veterans who bravely and honorably stood in defense of our freedoms,” 2nd District Councilmember Rex Richardson, who represents the council district where the event will take place, said, “You’ll be on hand for a community celebration filled with resources and fun for the entire family.”

For the safety of all attendees, some road closures will be in effect on Saturday. Harding Street from Myrtle Avenue to Atlantic Avenue, which serves as the staging area for the parade, will be closed to traffic from 6am to 1pm The parade route of Atlantic Avenue from Harding Street to South Street will be closed to traffic from 6am to 3pm South Street from Elm Avenue to Myrtle Avenue, which serves as the parade disbanding area, will be closed to traffic from 6am to 1pm.

For more information, visit the 2019 Long Beach Veterans Day Celebration’s Facebook event page.