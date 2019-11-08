New multi-space parking meters in Long Beach delayed in light of meter zone reevaluation
The usage of multi-space meters on 4th Street between Hermosa Avenue and Temple Avenue has been delayed until further notice.
Previously, it was expected that implementation of the new meters would begin Nov. 15, according to Jennifer Carey of Public Works.
The Department of Public Works is currently reevaluating existing parking meter zones in order to “cut down on resident concerns while performing what the City asked of us,” Carey said.
Businesses and residents in the area will be notified by mail once the reevaluation is complete.
