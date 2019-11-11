Attic fire damages Long Beach home

City News Service|November 11, 2019

CJ Dablo | Signal Tribune

Fire Sunday damaged an attic at a home in the El Dorado Parks Estates community of Long Beach.

Firefighters dispatched at 1:27 a.m. to the 3100 block of Claremore Avenue had the fire out at 1:58 a.m., said Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Matt Dobberpuhl.

No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire was under investigation, Dobberpuhl said.