Attic fire damages Long Beach home

Fire Sunday damaged an attic at a home in the El Dorado Parks Estates community of Long Beach.

Firefighters dispatched at 1:27 a.m. to the 3100 block of Claremore Avenue had the fire out at 1:58 a.m., said Long Beach Fire Department Capt. Matt Dobberpuhl.

No injuries were reported and a cause of the fire was under investigation, Dobberpuhl said.