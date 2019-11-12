Long Beach Police Department releases security footage of 7-11 shooting

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) recently released security-camera footage of the inside of a 7-11 store where an officer-involved shooting (OIS) on Sept. 19 left one person dead and another injured.

Police uploaded the footage to the department’s new public-disclosure website to comply with state disclosure laws Senate Bill 1421 (SB 1421) and Assembly Bill 748 (AB 748).

The website can be found under the “About the LBPD” tab on the department’s homepage.

The footage does not have audio, and police have blurred the faces of individuals in the video. Police also highlight the suspect’s presumed firearm with a yellow circle.

The night of the shooting, police were following a suspect vehicle believed to have been involved in a string of burglaries reported earlier that week. Officers noticed a suspect exit the vehicle and enter the 7-11 located at the 5100 block of East Pacific Coast Highway, police said.

The LBPD reported that officers believed the suspect was attempting to rob the store. Police can be seen in the video rushing the entrance of the business.

According to the LBPD, officers ordered the suspect to drop what appeared to have been a firearm. The suspect failed to comply with the order, and the shooting ensued, police said.

It was later revealed in a police press release that the suspect’s firearm turned out to be a BB-gun.

The shooting victim was later identified at Jordan Griffin, 18, of Long Beach. The second victim was wounded when an officer’s bullet ricochet and struck the male victim in the upper torso. He was treated by Long Beach Fire Department personnel on the scene, police said.

A second suspect, who was sitting in the suspect vehicle while the OIS took place, was taken into custody and identified as 22-year-old Devontae Moore of Long Beach.

Police said that investigations of the suspected vehicle, a Nissan Altima, revealed items that further linked Griffin and Moore to the previous burglaries.

A spokesperson in the video says that the incident is undergoing a “multi-level internal review process.” Once the investigation is complete, the chief of police, Robert Luna, will make the final decision if officers’ actions were consistent with the department’s policies.

The internal review process does not determine if the actions police took was lawful. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will make the final call.