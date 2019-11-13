Man pleads not guilty in alleged DUI Crash that killed couple, 3-year-old son

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A man who allegedly drove drunk on Halloween night and ran down a Long Beach couple and their 3-year-old son pleaded not guilty Wednesday to three counts each of murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Carlo Adrian Navarro, 20, is charged in the deaths of Joseph Awaida, 30, Raihan Dakhil Awaida, 32, and their son, Omar, who were struck around 9:55p.m. Oct. 31 in the area of Country Club Drive and Los Cerritos Park Place.

Joseph Awaida died that night. The couple’s son died Nov. 2, and his mother died the following day.

According to Long Beach police, Navarro was driving a 2002 Toyota Sequoia southbound on Country Club Drive and failed to make a turn. Instead, he drove onto the sidewalk and hit the family as they were walking home after a night of trick-or-treating, authorities said.

Navarro was arrested at the scene but was later released on $100,000 bail. He was re-arrested the following week in connection with an unrelated burglary case.

Navarro– who is now being held without bail– is due back in a Long Beach courtroom Jan. 16.

He faces 45 years to life in prison if convicted as charged in connection with the crash, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

A GoFundMe page set up on behalf of the Awaida family has raised more than $234,000. A candlelight vigil in support of the family was held last week at Los Cerritos Park in Long Beach.

