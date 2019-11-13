Student carjacked at gunpoint at CSULB

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, at approximately 1:40pm, a Cal State University Long Beach student was carjacked at gunpoint at the Walter Pyramid parking structure by an unknown suspect, University Police officials said.

The suspect approached the victim outside his vehicle on the 4th floor of the parking structure and engaged in casual conversation for about 10 minutes, according to police. The suspect then spun the victim around and held a handgun to the victims neck, took the victims keys, took the vehicle and left campus, police said.

The vehicle was a silver 2009 Lexus RX350. The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s, with medium-length, light brown hair, approximately 5’8″ tall, weighing 160lbs and was wearing a royal blue jacket and an unknown color backpack, police said.

University Police is urging anyone who witnessed the crime or saw the vehicle described to contact UPD detectives at (562) 985-4101.