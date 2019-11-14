African American Cultural Center of Long Beach to host discussion panel and book signing for UCLA professor

The African American Cultural Center of Long Beach in conjunction with 8th District Councilmember Al Austin will be hosting a discussion panel and book signing at the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 5pm to 7pm, of the recently published work of Dr. Alex J. Norman, Professor Emeritus UCLA Luskin School of Public Policy and Social Research, entitled “African American Leadership at a Crossroad.”

The topic of the discussion panel will be “Leadership in the Long Beach Area Black Community.”

The African American Cultural Center works to celebrate and advance the African American community living in the Long Beach area.

For more information and to register for the event visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/exploring-black-leadership-in-long-beach-tickets-80186966375?ref=enivtefor001&invite=MTgyMTk5MjUvZGlzdHJpY3Q4QGxvbmdiZWFjaC5nb3YvMA%3D%3D%0A&utm_source=eb_email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=inviteformalv2&utm_term=attend.