African American Cultural Center of Long Beach to host discussion panel and book signing for UCLA professor
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The African American Cultural Center of Long Beach in conjunction with 8th District Councilmember Al Austin will be hosting a discussion panel and book signing at the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 5pm to 7pm, of the recently published work of Dr. Alex J. Norman, Professor Emeritus UCLA Luskin School of Public Policy and Social Research, entitled “African American Leadership at a Crossroad.”
The topic of the discussion panel will be “Leadership in the Long Beach Area Black Community.”
The African American Cultural Center works to celebrate and advance the African American community living in the Long Beach area.
For more information and to register for the event visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/exploring-black-leadership-in-long-beach-tickets-80186966375?ref=enivtefor001&invite=MTgyMTk5MjUvZGlzdHJpY3Q4QGxvbmdiZWFjaC5nb3YvMA%3D%3D%0A&utm_source=eb_email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=inviteformalv2&utm_term=attend.
Comments that include libelous statements are subject to review from editors.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.