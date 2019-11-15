California Democratic Party and Univision to host 2019 presidential forum in Long Beach

Rusty Hicks, California Democratic Party chair, shared this image of a California Democratic Party banner hanging over the Long Beach Convention Center and Entertainment entrance via Twitter.

Rusty Hicks, California Democratic Party chair, shared this image of a California Democratic Party banner hanging over the Long Beach Convention Center and Entertainment entrance via Twitter.

Rusty Hicks, California Democratic Party chair, shared this image of a California Democratic Party banner hanging over the Long Beach Convention Center and Entertainment entrance via Twitter.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The California Democratic Party (CDP) and Univision News have formally invited the top 8 Democratic Presidential candidates to a Presidential Forum at the 2019 State Convention at the Long Beach Arena, according to a CDP press release.

The top candidates, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Kamala Harris, Beto O’rourke, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Andrew Yang, have been invited to take part in the televised event, which will air on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Long Beach Arena.

Long Beach is lit up Blue as we welcome thousands of delegates to the #CADEM19 Democratic Convention. pic.twitter.com/daUtfGmW65 — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarciaLB) November 15, 2019

“As the leading Hispanic media company in the U.S., Univision is committed to empowering the Latino community with information about the electoral process and the candidates,” Univision News President Daniel Coronell said. “Univision’s participation as co-host of November’s Democratic Presidential Forum will allow candidates to present their platforms on the #1 source of news and information for the Hispanic community and allow us to continue to meet our commitment.”

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia welcomed the nation’s blue party on Twitter Thursday by tweeting, “Long Beach is lit up Blue as we welcome thousands of delegates to the #CADEM19 Democratic Convention.”

The forum will be moderated by Univision’s Jorge Ramos and Ilia Calderon, as well as Leon Krauze, an anchor for KMEX. The audience for the event will be made up of delegates to the CDP convention– as well as members of the community and invited guests.

The top candidates were chosen through through polls and grassroots support. Presidential candidates who did not make the top eight spots are still invited to participate in the convention’s general sessions.

The forum can be viewed on all of Univision’s broadcast and cable, audio and digital platforms on Nov. 16 from 4pm to 6pm.