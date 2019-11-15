LBPD responds to noncredible bomb threat at Wilson High School

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Long Beach Police Department responded to what turned out to be a non-credible threat made towards Wilson High School Friday morning.

According to a statement from the school’s principal, Kim Holland, the school received a potential threat via telephone on Friday just before 11am, which after police investigation, was deemed not credible.

“School Safety and law enforcement have investigated and determined that the potential threat is not credible. Our school remains safe. For a brief time, students were held in from lunch, but we resumed normal operations as of 11:25am. Thank you, to everyone at Wilson who helped us to follow our safety protocols,” Holland said in her statement.

As precaution, the LBPD conducted a sweep on the campus, where no threat was located, according to a statement released on the official LBPD Twitter account.

🚨This morning #LBPD responded to a local high school regarding a phone threat made to the campus. In an abundance of caution, K-9 units conducted a sweep of the campus & no device or indication of a threat was located. The threat was deemed not credible. — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) November 15, 2019

“The threat was deemed not credible and there is no public safety threat at this time,” said Long Beach Police

Department Public Information Officer Jennifer De Prez.

The investigation comes one day after a teenager shot five classmates, two fatally, at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita.