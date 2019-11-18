Cool temperatures, showers to break SoCal heat mid-week

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Temperatures will remain above normal Monday but fall by around 25 degrees by Wednesday, when showers are expected.

With Santa Ana winds diminishing, a red flag warning in effect in the Southland was allowed to expire last night. But local offshore winds gusting to between 15 and 25 miles per hour combined with single-digit humidity levels will continue to bring elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions through Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS forecast sunny skies in L.A. County Monday. along with highs of 73 on Mount Wilson; 80 in Palmdale and Lancaster; 84 in Avalon; 85 in Saugus; 88 in San Gabriel; 89 in Burbank; 90 in Long Beach; 91 in Downtown L.A., LAX, and Pasadena; and 92 in Woodland Hills. Downtown highs will be 76 Tuesday and 66 Wednesdat, when showers are expected.

Sunny skies were also forecast in Orange County, along with highs of 70 on Santiago Peak; 80 in Newport Beach, Laguna Beach and San Clemente; 81 on Ortega Highway at 2,600 feet; 87 in Fremont and Trabuco Canyon; 89 in Yorba Linda, Anaheim, Irvine and Mission Viejo; and 90 in Fullerton. Yorba Linda, 89 Monday, will be 72 Tuesday and 61 amid showers Wednesday.