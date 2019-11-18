City of Long Beach announces expansion to bike-share program

Bike corrals such as this one in downtown Long Beach have helped the city gain recognition as the 19th Most Bike Friendly City by Bicycling Magazine.

The City of Long Beach announced Monday that it will be expanding its bike-share program with 10 new bike hubs across the city.

To celebrate the expansion, the City will be hosting an event for residents at the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library. on Thursday, Nov. 21, to promote a new hub located by the library.

“Since we launched bike share in 2016, it has grown to nearly 40,000 members,” Mayor Robert Garcia stated in a City press release. “We are very excited to be adding bike-share hubs in [the] uptown today.”

The new hub is the first phase of the City’s goal of expanding the program across Long Beach. As of now, new hubs can be located in north Long Beach, Bixby Knolls and Wrigley.

The City also plans to add an additional 500 bikes to the program’s current pool of 480.

According to the memo released by the City, the access to public bikes have allowed users to burn over five million calories and caused a decrease of 120,000 pounds of carbon emissions in 2019 alone. This is the equivalent of taking 43 vehicles of the road.

“Over the past year, the City of Long Beach added over 10 miles of bike lanes, closed significant gaps in the bikeway network and constructed pedestrian improvements like enhanced crosswalks and reconstructed sidewalks,” Craig Beck, director of Public Works, said. “The bike-share program is an important tool in allowing more residents and visitors an opportunity to use alternate transportation.”

The celebration for the new bike hub will take place on Nov. 21 at 1:30pm, at the Michelle Obama Library on 5870 Atlantic Ave. The event will include giveaways and promotions for attendees.

For more information on the program, click here.