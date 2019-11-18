Keeping the kids active: Free, low-cost programs for students over fall and winter breaks

The City of Long Beach will be offering a variety of free and low-cost programs for students during fall and winter school breaks, the City announced Monday via press release.

Below is a list of programs for children ages 5 to 12.

The Long Beach Parks, Recreation and Marine will offer Fun Days, extended supervision, (drop-in, non-custodial care) programs from 11am to 5pm on Nov. 25, 26, 27.; Dec. 23, 24, 26, 27, 30, 31 and Jan. 2, 3.

Park programs will not be held on Christmas day or New Year’s Day.

The following locations will be offering free games, crafts, sports tournaments, field trips and holiday celebrations:

• Bixby Park, 130 Cherry Ave.

• Cesar E. Chavez Park, 401 Golden Ave.

• Coolidge Park, 353 E. Neece St.

• Drake Park, 951 Maine Ave.

• MacArthur Park, 1321 Anaheim St.

• Ernest McBride Park & Cal Rec Community Center, 1550 Martin • Luther King, Jr. Ave.

• Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, 1950 Lemon Ave.

• Orizaba Park, 1435 Orizaba Ave.

• Pan American Park, 5157 Centralia St.

• Ramona Park, 3301 E. 65th St.

• Scherer Park*, 4600 Long Beach Blvd.

• Seaside Park, 14th Street at Chestnut Avenue

• Silverado Park, 1545 W. 31st St.

• Somerset Park, 1500 E. Carson St.

• Stearns Champions Park, 4520 E. 23rd St.

• Veterans Park, 101 E. 28th St.

• Wardlow Park, 3457 Stanbridge Ave.

• Whaley Park, 5620 Atherton St.

Anyone interested can click here for daily program schedules and more. Houghton Park youth programs will be offered at Scherer Park due to construction activity, the press release stated.

Free Teen Programs

Teen programs will be offered on Nov. 25, 26, 27; Dec. 23, 24, 26, 27, 30, 31; and Jan. 2, 3.

Park programs will not take place on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

• Admiral Kidd Park, 2125 Santa Fe Ave.

• Cesar E. Chavez Park, 401 Golden Ave.

• Coolidge Park*, 352 E. Neece St.

• Ernest McBride Park & Cal Rec Community Center, 1550 Martin • Luther King, Jr. Ave.

• Freeman Community Center, 1205 Freeman Ave.

• Silverado Park, 1545 W. 31st St

Daily program schedules can be viewed by clicking here. Please note that Houghton Park teen activities will be offered at Coolidge Park due to construction activity.

El Dorado Nature Center Winter Break Workshops

Nature-themed workshops will be held at the El Dorado Nature Center on 7550 E. Spring St. Each session will take place from 9am to noon and will cost $20. Those interested can register at lbparks.com

Workshops will be held on the following dates:

• December 24, Creativity Abounds!

• December 27, The Radical Relationship Between Rain and

Roots.

• December 31, We’ve Got You Covered!

• January 2, Slip Slidin’ Away.

• January 3, Whooo’s That?