Shooting at Long Beach house party leaves two men hospitalized

Two men were wounded in a shooting at a backyard party at a home in the Zaferia district of Long Beach and the shooter or shooters were at large Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a home near the intersection of Orizaba Avenue and 15th Street about 8pm Monday and found two victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Both men were taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Long Beach police gang detectives were called to the scene, but a motive for the shooting was unclear, the department said.

A detailed description of the shooter or shooters was not immediately available.