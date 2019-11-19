Shooting at Long Beach house party leaves two men hospitalized
Two men were wounded in a shooting at a backyard party at a home in the Zaferia district of Long Beach and the shooter or shooters were at large Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to a home near the intersection of Orizaba Avenue and 15th Street about 8pm Monday and found two victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Both men were taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.
Long Beach police gang detectives were called to the scene, but a motive for the shooting was unclear, the department said.
A detailed description of the shooter or shooters was not immediately available.
