Secretary of State Alex Padilla releases statewide voter information guide for public review

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Alex Padilla made the March 3, 2020 Presidential Primary Election Official Voter Information Guide available for public review. The guide, which will be mailed to every voting household in California, includes arguments for and against Proposition 13 and other important election information such as the Voter Bill of Rights and how to find your polling place. California’s Official Voter Information Guide is available in 10 languages – English, Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Tagalog, Thai and Vietnamese, according to a press release from the California Secretary of State.

“The statewide Voter Information Guide contains key information to prepare California voters to cast their ballots at the March 3, 2020 Presidential Primary Election,” Secretary of State Alex Padilla said. “The Voter Information Guide includes nonpartisan information that can help voters make informed decisions.”

The guide will be available for public examination from November 19 through December 9 at: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/presidential-primary-election-march-3-2020/public-display and at the Secretary of State’s offices in Sacramento and Los Angeles. During this public display period, anyone may challenge any portion of the Official Voter Information Guide in Sacramento Superior Court. On December 9, the guide will be finalized and printed.

The Secretary of State’s office will begin mailing the statewide Voter Information Guide to all households that have at least one registered voter beginning January 23, 2020 and ending February 11, 2020. Audio versions and large print versions will be available as well. Additional hard copies of guides in each of the 10 languages can be requested from the Secretary of State’s Elections Division by calling (800) 345-VOTE (8683) or by email at [email protected] . An American Sign Language video of the ‘quick reference guide’ contained within the Voter Information Guide will be available online.

Registered California voters can opt-out of receiving a paper Voter Information Guide by mail and instead receive a link to the electronic version via email. Voters who are registering for the first time or updating their voter registration information can opt-out while registering online at: https://registertovote.ca.gov/ . Voters who are already registered can opt-out at: https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/ . Every registered voter in a household must opt-out of receiving the paper guide to ensure it is not mailed to their address.