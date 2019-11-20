California Supreme Court won’t hear case of Long Beach man convicted of three rapes

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The California Supreme Court refused Wednesday to review the case of a Long Beach man convicted of raping two teenage girls and a young woman within about a month in 2016.

A Los Angeles jury found Samuel Alexander Vasquez guilty last year of three counts of forcible rape, two counts of kidnapping and one count each of forcible oral copulation and assault with a deadly weapon.

DNA evidence linked Vasquez to each of the three attacks, a state appellate court panel noted in a Sept. 13 ruling that affirmed Vasquez’s conviction.

Vasquez kidnapped a 16-year-old girl at knifepoint on Sept. 27, 2016, as she walked home from a bus stop in South Los Angeles, gave her some pills, forced her to orally copulate him and raped her in his car before dropping her off near her house, the appellate court justices noted in that ruling.

The second attack — on a young woman in her 20s — occurred after she accepted a ride from him on Oct. 18, 2016, in South Los Angeles and he pulled out a knife. He released the woman after raping her, the justices noted.

The third attack happened 10 days later when Vasquez grabbed a 14-year-old girl who was walking home from school, put her into his car, unsuccessfully tried to inject her with a syringe and raped her before holding a knife to her neck and telling her he knew where she lived before she managed to escape, according to the ruling.

Vasquez — who was arrested in November 2016 by detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division — was sentenced in April 2018 to life in prison without the possibility of parole.