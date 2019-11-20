Woman found dead inside vehicle in Long Beach

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A woman was found dead Wednesday inside a vehicle, possibly due to an overdose, police said.

Officers and fire department personnel were called just after 12:10pm to he 2900 block of Seventh Street.

Firefighters pronounced the woman, who was not immediately identified, dead at the scene, according to Shaunna Dandoy of the Long Beach Police Department.

The cause of death will be determined by the coroner’s office, Dandoy said.

The street was temporarily blocked off for the investigation and body retrieval.