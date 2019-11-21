Recycle Thanksgiving turkey fat, oil and grease (FOG) at EDCO’s Buyback Center

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

EDCO has a free, safe and environmentally friendly option for disposing of kitchen fat, oil and grease (FOG) that’s left over from daily cooking, or after deep frying a Thanksgiving turkey.

For interested residents, collect used discarded FOG in a leak-proof container and drop it off free of charge at EDCO’s Buyback Center. The FOG will then ultimately be processed, filtered and converted into biofuel by a third-party processor.

Do not mix FOG with any other oils, such as motor oil or gear oil, that inhibit the process of converting the FOG into biofuel.

EDCO’s facility is located at: 2755 California Avenue in Signal Hill.

Operating hours are Tuesday-Friday 8:00am to 4:00pm, Saturday 7:00am to 3:00pm (closed on Thanksgiving Day).