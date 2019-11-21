LBPD plans DUI checkpoint for Friday

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Long Beach Police Department’s (LBPD) Traffic Section will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint on Friday, Nov. 22, between the hours of 6:00pm to 2:00am in the North Division area, according to an LBPD press release.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing, delaying motorists only momentarily. When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which now accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes. Everyone should be mindful that if you’re taking medication – whether prescription or over-the-counter – drinking even small amounts of alcohol can greatly intensify the impairment affects.

Studies of California drivers have shown that 30 percent of drivers in fatal crashes had one or more drugs in their systems. A study of active drivers showed more tested positive for drugs that may impair driving (14 percent) than did for alcohol (7.3 percent). Of the drugs, marijuana was most prevalent, at 7.4 percent, slightly more than alcohol.

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with DUI can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to be upwards of $13,500. This includes fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspension and other expenses not to mention possible jail time.

Funding for this checkpoint is provided to LBPD by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.