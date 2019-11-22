Thoughts from the Publisher | Nov. 22, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Neena Strichart Publisher

I wrote this a decade or so ago…

Thanksgiving Wishes

By Neena Strichart

On Thanksgiving eve, I begin preparation

for the next day’s events with much trepidation.

My mind wanders quite wildly to holidays past

when things went south quickly – good intentions were dashed

Will this year be different? Will kinfolk behave?

Will “Aunt Lil” stay sober? What about “Uncle Dave”?

I hope that young cousins don’t kick, bite or yell,

or ask while we’re eating, “Hey, what’s that weird smell?”

No olives on fingers, no water tipped over,

No barking of pets named Queenie or Rover.

For potatoes, no lumps – I cross fingers this year

and hope we don’t run short of scotch, wine or beer.

Juicy turkey, nice ham and me not a crier

I wish for baked yams that do not catch fire.

Nevertheless, no matter the meal,

here’s my bottom line, my big point, my main spiel.

As long as we gather, give thanks as we’re blessed,

doesn’t matter what’s eaten or how we are dressed.

What counts is reflection for what comes our way,

and that we’re together this Thanksgiving Day.

The Signal Tribune Family wishes you and yours a very blessed Thanksgiving Day