Long Beach police investigating shooter’s motive that left 5 injured

Neighborhood Safe Streets funding will be used to increase surveillance near crime scene.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

It is still unclear what prompted a shooting that took place in the 1100 block of E. 10th Street Thursday night that left five victims injured, Long Beach police officials tweeted Friday.

Police said the victims, two adult males and two adult females, received non-life-threatening wounds to their lower torsos and were transported to a nearby hospital in stable conditions.

During the investigation, police was notified that a fifth victim had transported himself to a local hospital with non-life-threatening wounds to his lower torso.

Preliminary investigations of the incident revealed that the victims were gathered in an alley located behind 10th Street when an unknown male adult suspect approached the mouth of the alley on foot and fired several shots towards the victims, according to police. After the shots were fired, the suspect fled the scene and is still outstanding, police said.

🚨Anyone w/ information regarding this incident is urged to ☎️ #LBPD Gang Detail at (562) 570-7370. If you “See Something, Say Something." Report suspicious activity by calling (562) 435-6711 or 9-1-1 for emergencies. pic.twitter.com/zF1kpxB4Yj — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) November 22, 2019

Police were only able to describe the suspect as an adult male. The motive of the shooting is still under investigation, police said.

Jennifer De Prez, Public Information Officer for the Long Beach Police Department, said Gang Detail detectives responded to the scene.

“In response to this incident, the Long Beach Police Department will utilize Neighborhood Safe Streets funding to deploy additional resources and increased high visibility patrols within the impacted area,” De Prez said. “We urge anyone who may have witnessed or who may have information regarding this incident to contact our Gang Detail at (562) 570-7370.”