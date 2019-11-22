UPDATE: Long Beach shooting stems from verbal argument, 2 victims injured in shooting
One of the victims was struck by a stray bullet, police said.
[Editor’s note: The following is early preliminary information. This article will continue to be updated as information becomes available.]
The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) responded to a call of a shooting at approximately 5:45pm to the 2800 block of Santa Fe Avenue Friday night. When police arrived, they found a male adult victim who had suffered a gunshot wound to the lower torso.
Shortly after, officers were informed of a second male adult victim, located at 2900 block of Santa Fe Avenue, who was struck by an a stray bullet, police said.
Arantxa Chavarria, Public Information Officer for the LBPD, said that the two male adult victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
Chavarria added that the incident is being investigated as gang-related.
“Gang detectives responded to the scene, and through their investigation, they learned a group of male adult suspects were walking on Santa Fe when they were confronted by another group of male adults resulting in a verbal altercation that escalated to the shooting,” Chavarria said.
Police were not able to provide a detailed description of the suspect or suspects.
Following the incident, additional patrols have been deployed in the West Division for the evening and will continue through the weekend, police said.
