Long Beach man killed in gang-related shooting, suspect at large

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A 36-year-old man died from wounds suffered in a gang-related shooting in Long Beach and the suspect was at large, police said Saturday.

The victim was later identified as Jaime Ruiz of Long Beach, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1500 block of Magnolia Avenue, near 15th Street, at 11pm Friday and located Ruiz, who had suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body.

A male suspect had approached Ruiz and two other people outside a home, where a verbal exchange occurred and the suspect opened fire at all three victims, police said. He fled the scene and the two other people were not injured.

Long Beach Fire Department paramedics took Ruiz to a hospital, where he died, police said.

A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available.

“In response to recent shootings, the Long Beach Police Department will be increasing saturated patrols in various areas of the City for the next couple of weeks,” police said in a statement. “Investigative resources will also be augmented and we will continue to work with our community partners to strengthen communication and cooperation.”

Homicide detectives asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 562-570-7244.