LAX increasing public transit to Long Beach for Thanksgiving holiday period

Shuttle and bus service at Los Angeles International Airport will be increased Monday through Dec. 2 for the Thanksgiving travel period.

The holiday schedule includes bus and shuttle service increases to and from Long Beach.

Two buses will run per hour in each direction between 12:30pm and 9:30pm daily. Buses operate from Shelter A at the Long Beach Travel Gallery on First Street to LAX starting at 5:30 a.m. until 9:30 p.m., and travel from LAX to Long Beach starts at 5:30 a.m. and runs until 10:30pm, and will continue to operate hourly during non-peak times.

The Sunday and Monday after Thanksgiving are expected to be the busiest times, with roughly 246,000 passengers expected each of those days.

About 238,000 people are expected to pass through the airport on Wednesday and Nov. 30.

Airport officials noted that airline catering workers are planning a labor action at LAX — and other airports across the country — on Tuesday, so travelers should expect possible additional delays that day.

“This Thanksgiving holiday is projected to be the busiest on record, which means like last year, traffic will be bad during peak times, so our guests should know that they have many choices to access and leave LAX,” Deborah Flint, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports, said.