Checkpoint leads to multiple DUI, firearm, narcotics arrests

The Long Beach Police Department’s (LBPD) Traffic Section conducted a DUI/ Drivers License checkpoint on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Atlantic Avenue and South Street, between the hours of 6:00pm and 2:00am in the North Division area, according to a press release from the Long Beach Police Department.

The LBPD reported the following:

• 958 vehicles through checkpoint

• 315 drivers screened

• 1 person was arrested for possession of a firearm

• 1 person was arrested for possession of narcotics

• 5 drivers arrested for DUI

• 4 drivers cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked license

• 7 drivers cited for being unlicensed

• 1 citation was issued for unsafe driving

A grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety funded the checkpoint, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.