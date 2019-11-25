Checkpoint leads to multiple DUI, firearm, narcotics arrests
The Long Beach Police Department’s (LBPD) Traffic Section conducted a DUI/ Drivers License checkpoint on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Atlantic Avenue and South Street, between the hours of 6:00pm and 2:00am in the North Division area, according to a press release from the Long Beach Police Department.
The LBPD reported the following:
• 958 vehicles through checkpoint
• 315 drivers screened
• 1 person was arrested for possession of a firearm
• 1 person was arrested for possession of narcotics
• 5 drivers arrested for DUI
• 4 drivers cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked license
• 7 drivers cited for being unlicensed
• 1 citation was issued for unsafe driving
A grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety funded the checkpoint, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
